Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: 5,670 Vacancies For 10th Pass, Monthly Salary Upto Rs 56,200

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan High Court has announced a recruitment drive for 5670 Class IV vacancies across various judicial bodies including RHC, RSJA, RSLSA, District Courts, and DLSA. The application process begins today, June 27, 2025, and will remain open till July 26, 2025, on the official website - hcraj.nic.in.

This recruitment is open to candidates who have passed Class 10. Interested applicants are advised to read the full notification on the official website to understand eligibility, age limits, selection criteria, and other essential details.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Key Highlights

• Total Vacancies: 5670

• Eligibility: Class 10 pass

• Application Start Date: June 27, 2025

• Last Date to Apply: July 26, 2025

• Official Website: hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General/OBC (Creamy Layer)/EBC (Creamy Layer)/Other State Candidates: Rs 650

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/EBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/State EWS: Rs 550

SC/ST/Ex-servicemen: Rs 450

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): No fee

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025:​​​​​​​ How to Apply

Visit the official website - hcraj.nic.in

Go to the "Recruitment" section

Click on the "Rajasthan HC Category IV Application" link

Complete registration and fill out the application form

Pay the required fee and submit the form

Download and keep a printout for future reference

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Salary Details

During Probation (2 Years): Fixed remuneration of Rs 12,400 per month

After Probation: Rs 17,700 to Rs 56,200 as per Pay Matrix Level L-01 (subject to state government revisions)

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Physical Fitness Requirement

Candidates must be mentally and physically fit. If selected, a government-notified medical authority must certify that the applicant is free from any defect that could hinder their performance in service.

