Rajasthan High Court To Fill 1,760 Vacancies, Registration Begins Today

HCRaj recruitment 2020: Application forms will be available at hcraj.nic.in

The Rajasthan High Court will start the registration process for filling 1,760 vacancies today at 1 pm which was notified in March this year. The recruitment was scheduled to begin in April but was put on hold. The said recruitment is for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court, for the post of Junior Assistant in Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority, District Legal Services Authority and for the post of clerk in Rajasthan State Judicial Academy and District Courts.

The last date for submission of application is November 1. Candidates can deposit the exam fee till November 2. Candidates have to deposit Rs 500 as exam fee; the exam fee is Rs 350 for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Candidates must have obtained graduation degree and must have basic knowledge of computer. Candidates must be between 18-40 years as on January 1, 2021.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test which will consist of questions from Hindi, English and General Knowledge. Exam will carry a total of 300 marks and candidates will be allowed to attempt the exam in 2 hours.

The test will also have a typing test in which the speed and efficiency of the candidate's typing skill on computer will be checked. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks.

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidate in the written test and typing test.

