Rajasthan High Court Postpones Recruitment. New Date After April 15

The Rajasthan High Court has put on hold ongoing recruitment.

The Rajasthan High Court has put on hold ongoing recruitment and has said that new schedule for the recruitment will be announced after April 15. The said recruitment is for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court, for the post of Junior Assistant in Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority, District Legal Services Authority and for the post of clerk in Rajasthan State Judicial Academy and District Courts.

"... it is notified to all concerned that in view of total lockdown for containment of spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the scheduled dates for filling in online application form (starting date 30 March and last date April 27) have been postponed. New dates will be declared after April 15," the Registrar of Exams, Rajasthan High Court has said in a notification released on March 25.

In view of the situation prevailing in the country currently due to the COVID-19, various exams in the state have been postponed.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed recruitment examinations which were schedule in April and May. The Librarian Grade III Direct Recruitment exam scheduled on April 12, Pharmacist Direct Recruitment exam 2018 scheduled on April 19, and Agriculture Supervisor Direct Recruitment exam 2019 scheduled on May 10, have all been postponed. The new dates for the examination will be announced later through newspapers and board's website.

