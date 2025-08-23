Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Apply For 394 Junior Intelligence Posts, Salary Up To Rs.81,100

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has invited applications for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech vacancies. Candidates can register for the post starting today through the official application link provided here. The last date to apply for the post is September 14, 2025 ( 11:59 pm).

The JIO-II post carries a salary between Rs. 25,500 and Rs. 81,100 (Level 4) along with central government allowances.

Out of the total 394 vacancies, 157 are for the Unreserved category (UR), 32 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 117 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 60 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 28 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

IB Junior Intelligence Officer 2025: How To Apply For The Post?

Visit the official application website link for Junior Intelligence recruitment, "IB JIO Grade/ Tech 2025 Recruitment Link".

Click on "To Register".

Enter your personal details and OTP sent to your mobile number.

You will be successfully registered for the post.

Keep a printed copy or download the filled application form for future reference.

Intelligence Bureau Junior Officer Vacancies: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age. Age relaxation of up to 5 years is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-Servicemen and other categories as per MHA rules.

Applicants should have a Bachelor's degree in Science with Electronics, Computer Science, Physics or Mathematics, or a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications from a government-recognised university or institute. Those with a diploma in Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related disciplines are also eligible.

As per the official notice, the post of IB Junior Officer is not considered suitable for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and such candidates have been advised not to apply.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II: Exam Pattern