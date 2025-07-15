Intelligence Bureau Issues Recruitment Notification For 3,000 Vacancies, Check Details

IB Executive Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the notification for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade 2 Executive Recruitment 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,717 vacancies. The online registration process will begin on July 19, and the last date to apply is August 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.
IB Executive Recruitment 2025: Vacancy And Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. The age limit is 18 to 27 years as of August 10, 2025. Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules.
Category-wise Vacancy Distribution:
- General: 1,537
- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 442
- Other Backward Classes (OBC): 946
- Scheduled Castes (SC): 566
- Scheduled Tribes (ST): 226
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process And Exam PatternThe selection process includes:
- Written Examination (Objective Type)
- Descriptive Test
- Interview
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
The written exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions for a total of 100 marks, to be completed in 1 hour. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.
The descriptive test will carry 50 marks, followed by an interview worth 100 marks.Written Exam Subjects:
- Current Affairs: 20 questions - 20 marks
- General Studies: 20 questions - 20 marks
- Numerical Aptitude: 20 questions - 20 marks
- Reasoning: 20 questions - 20 marks
- English: 20 questions - 20 marks
IB Executive Recruitment 2025: Application Fee
- General, OBC, EWS: Rs 650
- SC, ST, PwD: 550
The fee is to be paid through the online payment gateway provided on the application portal.
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply
- Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
- Click on the link for IB Executive Recruitment 2025
- Fill in the online application form with the required details
- Upload key documents including a recent photograph, signature, and relevant certificates
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates and announcements.