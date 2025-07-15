Intelligence Bureau Issues Recruitment Notification For 3,000 Vacancies, Check Details

IB Executive Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the notification for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade 2 Executive Recruitment 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,717 vacancies. The online registration process will begin on July 19, and the last date to apply is August 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.

IB Executive Recruitment 2025: Vacancy And Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. The age limit is 18 to 27 years as of August 10, 2025. Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules.

Category-wise Vacancy Distribution:

General: 1,537

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 442

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 946

Scheduled Castes (SC): 566

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 226

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process And Exam Pattern

Written Examination (Objective Type)

Descriptive Test

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The written exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions for a total of 100 marks, to be completed in 1 hour. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

The descriptive test will carry 50 marks, followed by an interview worth 100 marks.

Current Affairs: 20 questions - 20 marks

General Studies: 20 questions - 20 marks

Numerical Aptitude: 20 questions - 20 marks

Reasoning: 20 questions - 20 marks

English: 20 questions - 20 marks

IB Executive Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS: Rs 650

SC, ST, PwD: 550

The fee is to be paid through the online payment gateway provided on the application portal.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Visit the official website, mha.gov.in

Click on the link for IB Executive Recruitment 2025

Fill in the online application form with the required details

Upload key documents including a recent photograph, signature, and relevant certificates

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates and announcements.



