Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Postpones Recruitment Exam For These Posts

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has postponed direct recruitment exams for some posts

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed recruitment examinations which were schedule in April and May. The Board has postponed three direct recruitment examinations. The new dates for the examination will be announced later through newspapers and board's website.

The Librarian Grade III Direct Recruitment exam scheduled on April 12, Pharmacist Direct Recruitment exam 2018 scheduled on April 19, and Agriculture Supervisor Direct Recruitment exam 2019 scheduled on May 10, have all been postponed.

The board has cited 'unavoidable reasons' for postponing the examinations.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board had announced 700 Librarian grade III posts. Vacancies available for Agriculture Supervisor post were 1589 for Non-TSP areas, and 243 for TSP areas. And finally, 1736 vacancies were announced for Pharmacist post which included 1538 for Non-TSP areas, and 198 for TSP areas. The re-scheduled examination dates would be announced by the board later.

Recently, several state and central recruitment bodies have postponed examination and interviews which were scheduled in the upcoming weeks.

