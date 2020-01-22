Rajasthan's REET Notification For 33,000 Teacher Vacancies Soon

REET would be conducted by the State Education Board.

Guidelines are being prepared for conducting Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) examination for the recruitment of 33,000 teachers in the School Education Department, officials said. The statement from state government officials came after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday night reviewed the status of vacant positions in various government departments and asked officials to complete the pending recruitment in all departments at the earliest.

Mr Gehlot, according to news agency PTI, said it is a state government priority to provide employment opportunities to the youth and to fill all the vacancies within the stipulated time.

He said that a review meeting will be held every month to review the progress of the pending recruitment.

Advertisements have been issued for recruitment on 37,503 posts in various departments and advertisements will be issued for 22,840 posts soon, the officials added.

The officials also said that, in its first year of rule, the Congress government in Rajasthan has filled 31,513 vacancies in several departments and announced results of recruitment examination for 28,601 posts, according to an official statement.

The Congress party came into power in the state after assembly election held in December 2018.

Mr Gehlot had earlier announced that recruitment process for 34,000 teacher jobs and then asked the concerned departments to conduct the recruitment exam in August-September.

The teacher recruitment in the state will be carried out through two exams: REET and School Lecturer recruitment.

REET would be conducted by the State Education Board and School Lecturer exam will be held by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Through the REET, the government had, in last December, proposed to fill 31,000 vacancies out of which 6,080 vacancies would be reserved for candidates coming TSP regions.

The REET would be held on August 2, 2020, the CM has tweeted on December 24, 2019.

