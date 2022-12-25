School Principal, 54 Others Arrested In Rajasthan Recruitment Exam Paper Leak

55 people have been arrested including the mastermind, police said. (Representational)

Rajasthan Police have arrested 55 people including the mastermind in connection with the paper leak of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) teachers' recruitment examination.

The arrested women were sent to police remand for two days while the men were sent for five days remand after they were produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

According to the police, the 'mastermind' of the case has been identified as Suresh Vishnoi, a government school headmaster posted at a government school in Jalore district.

Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said that they received complaints about the paper leak from different areas of the state, and a probe was launched by Udaipur police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) jointly and the alleged mastermind of the paper leak was arrested along with others.

"The gang had taken Rs 10 lakh from the aspirants for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the 'second-grade teacher competitive examination 2022'," he said while adding that the police were further looking into the case.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge as the paper was leaked and rescheduled it for January 29.

"The Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Examination, 2022 is being organized by the Commission from 21.12.2022 to 24.12.2022, 26.12.2022, and 27.12. 2022. The examination of 'General Knowledge of Group-C' held on 24.12.2022 from 09:00 am to 11:00 am has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons, the new date of the postponed examination will be January 29, 2023, The rest of the exam schedule will remain the same," RPSC said in a notification on Saturday.

Forty-six candidates have been debarred from appearing for the 2nd-grade teacher examination and any exam related to RPSC.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the government is well aware of the inconvenience caused to the candidates, but it cannot allow any malpractices in the examination.

Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday demanded a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the scam.

Coming down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot government, Shekhawat said that the hard work of the students is going in vain due to the failure of the Congress government.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has announced a protest march against the paper leaks at all district offices across the state.

