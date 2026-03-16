A 34-year-old man who was allegedly smuggling tobacco and liquor has been arrested for driving with a police constable holding onto his car's bonnet on the Bengaluru-Hosur Highway.

The incident, caught on a car's dashcam driving in front of the accused's vehicle, occurred near the Jujwadi checkpoint on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on Sunday.

Police said they tried to stop the car, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, on suspicion of illegal transportation of goods.

On Camera: Man Carrying 390 Kg Of Tobacco Drags Karnataka Cop On Bonnet pic.twitter.com/B4ucYTBbUE — NDTV (@ndtv) March 16, 2026

The accused, Yarab Pasha, was allegedly smuggling tobacco and liquor from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu in his car.

When officers signalled the vehicle to stop at the checkpoint, Pasha attempted to flee.

During the attempt to escape, Head Constable Rajeev Gandhi, who had stood in front of the vehicle to stop it, ended up on the bonnet of the moving car as Pasha continued driving recklessly along the highway.

Despite traffic moving on the busy road, he sped away with the cop clinging to the bonnet for about 500 metres.

Fortunately, the head constable escaped without serious injury.

Police later arrested him and seized the illegally transported goods.

Officials recovered 390 kg of gutka (tobacco) and liquor worth around Rs 2.2 lakh from the vehicle.