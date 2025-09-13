Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 Begins Under AI Surveillance

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 began at 9AM under the watch of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered CCTV cameras. The exam, being held on September 13 and 14 across designated centres, aims to fill 10,000 vacancies for the post of police constable.

For the first time, AI is being integrated with CCTV cameras to monitor candidates' behaviour, conduct facial recognition, and detect irregularities. If more than five people enter a superintendent's room at once, the system will immediately issue an alert.

The examination is being held in two shifts daily - from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM - in offline mode. Candidates have been advised to strictly follow the guidelines to avoid last-minute difficulties.

Security Measures At Exam Centres

Jammers installed to block electronic devices.

Biometric verification mandatory for entry.

Superintendents permitted only keypad mobile phones.

Only two policemen stationed inside centres; others deployed outside.

All centres under CCTV surveillance, with a control room set up at police headquarters.

Smartphones and electronic gadgets completely banned.

Travel Assistance For Candidates

To facilitate movement, North Western Railway has introduced special trains between Bandikui and Jaipur from September 12 to 14. The trains will stop at Dausa, Khatipura, Gaitor Jagatpura, and Gandhinagar stations, offering both onward and return services.

Dress Code And Restrictions

Only light-coloured clothes without large pockets permitted.

Full sleeves, heavy embroidery, or metallic accessories not allowed.

Shoes, boots, and high heels banned; only slippers or sandals allowed.

Jewellery, belts, watches, or metallic items prohibited.

Key Candidate Instructions