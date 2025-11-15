Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Out; Physical Tests From November 30

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the result of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. Candidates who took the written examination conducted on September 13 and 14 can now check their results from the official website. The results have been published in PDF format on the Rajasthan Police portal.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their result:

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police, police.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the Result section on the homepage

Click on the link titled "Rajasthan Police Result 2025"

The result PDF will open on the screen

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test To Begin From November 30

Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The physical tests will be conducted between November 30 and December 7. During this stage, candidates will be assessed on parameters such as running, height, and weight. Document verification will also take place along with the physical tests. Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready for verification.

Check These Details In The Result PDF

After downloading the result, candidates must carefully check their roll number in the list to confirm their eligibility for the PET and PST rounds. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,000 Constable posts in the Rajasthan Police Department.