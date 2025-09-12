Railways Launch Special Trains For Aspirants Of Rajasthan Police Constable Exam

Rajasthan Police Recruitment Exam 2025: The North Western Railway has introduced special trains for candidates appearing in the Rajasthan Police Recruitment Exam on September 13 and 14, 2025. The move is aimed at supporting students traveling to Jaipur and nearby areas for the exam.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, two trains will operate between Bandikui and Jaipur. Train number 09701 will depart from Bandikui at 9:30 pm today and reach Jaipur at 1:20 pm on September 13, 2025. The same service will run again on September 14 at the same timings.

To help students return home, train number 09702 will run from Jaipur to Bandikui, departing Jaipur at 2:55 pm on September 13 and 14, 2025, and reaching Bandikui at 5:15 pm.

The railway has planned the schedule to ensure maximum convenience for candidates from nearby towns. The trains will halt at several stations, including Dausa, Khatipura, Gaitor Jagatpura, and Gandhinagar.

This initiative will not only ease travel but also reduce stress for candidates, motivating youth preparing for the exam to pursue their goals with confidence.

The examination will be held in only one shift on September 13 and two shifts on September 14, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 10,000 vacancies for Constable (General, Driver, Band, and Telecommunication) posts. Those who qualify the written examination move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).