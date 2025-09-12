AI To Monitor Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025, Check Key Instructions

AI In Rajasthan Police Recruitment Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination 2025 scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and 14 aims to fill 10,000 vacancies for the post of Police Constable. For the first time, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used to monitor the examination to ensure fair conduct.

AI will be used in integration with CCTV cameras for facial recognition and monitoring the behavior of candidates to prevent cheating in the examination. The administration has directed that only five people will be allowed in the superintendent room of each centre. In case, more than five people enter the room at once, the AI will issue an alert.

Along with the implementation of AI, several measures have been taken to tighten the security at the exam centres.

Key Instructions For Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam 2025

Jammers have been installed to disable electronic devices.

Candidates will be allowed to enter exam centre only after biometric verification.

The Superintendents are only allowed to use keypad mobile phones.

Only two policemen will be present inside the center, the rest will be deployed outside.

All examination centers have been covered with CCTV cameras.

A control room has been set up at the police headquarters level.

Smartphones and any electronic device will be completely banned in the examination center

To assist candidates, the North Western Railway has introduced special trains between Bandikui and Jaipur, with stops at multiple stations along the route. Two trains will operate on September 12, 13, and 14, providing both onward and return services. The trains will halt at stations such as Dausa, Khatipura, Gaitor Jagatpura, and Gandhinagar.