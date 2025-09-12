Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out, Exam On September 13, 14

The Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates can download it from the official portal, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination will be conducted on September 13 (second shift) and September 14, 2025 (first and second shifts) at various centres across the state.

The recruitment exam aims to fill 10,000 vacancies for Constable (General, Driver, Band, and Telecommunication) posts. Initially announced as 9,617, the vacancies were later revised. Out of the total posts, 8,531 are for General/Driver/Band categories, while 1,469 are for Telecommunication.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a written test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and proficiency tests for specific roles such as Driver, Band, Mounted, and Dog Squad.

Exam Pattern And Syllabus

The written exam will carry 150 objective-type questions worth 75 marks, to be completed in two hours. There will be a negative marking of 25% for wrong answers. The syllabus covers reasoning, mathematics, general science, social studies, computer knowledge, Rajasthan's history, geography, economy, politics, art, culture, and current affairs.

For Telecommunication posts, the exam will include sections on reasoning, electronics, IT, communication, cyber security, artificial intelligence, and digital forensics, along with mathematics, science, social studies, and Rajasthan-specific subjects.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How To Download the Admit Card

Visit the official website, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter registration number and password

Check details carefully and download the admit card

The Rajasthan Police will release the provisional answer key within 10-15 days after the written exam. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections by paying a nominal fee.