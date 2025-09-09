Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: When Will Admit Card Be Released As Per Official Website

Rajasthan Police is all set to release the Constable Exam 2025 admit card. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can download their hall tickets from September 11, 2025. The admit card will be made available on the official websites, police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. However, this recruitment drive aims to fill 10,000 Constable posts.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 Dates

As per the official announcement, the written examination will be held on September 13 (second shift) and September 14 (both shifts). Candidates will be able to check details of their exam centre, district, and shift allocation online from September 9, 2025.

Exam Pattern

The written exam will carry 150 questions for 150 marks, with a duration of 2 hours. Each correct answer will fetch one mark, while wrong answers will attract negative marking.

Qualifying Marks

• General, EWS, BC, and EBC candidates: Minimum 40% required

• SC/ST candidates: Minimum 36% required

• TSP area local candidates: No minimum qualifying marks

Important Exam Instructions

• Reach the exam centre 2 hours before the exam. No entry after 30 minutes of the start time.

• Carry your e-admit card, recent colour passport-size photo, and original photo ID (Aadhaar, etc.).

• Follow the dress code mentioned on the admit card.

• Only bring a transparent blue/black ball pen.

• Items like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, watches, calculators, purses, bags, or other electronics are strictly prohibited.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: How to Download

• Visit police.rajasthan.gov.in.

• Click on the recruitment section.

• Open the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link.

• Enter your login details and submit.

• Download the hall ticket and take a printout for exam day.