Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Download

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Police will release the admit card for constable exam 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Additionally, the link will also be available on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and 14. The written exam will comprise 150-mark questions and last for a duration of 2 hours. Each question worth 1 mark, and for incorrect answers, candidates will receive negative marking.

To clear the written test, candidates of general, economically weaker section, backward class, and extremely backward class are rquired to secure 40 percent marks in total, and candidates of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category need to achieve 36 percent marks in total.

For the local candidates of the tribal sub-plan area, minimum qualifying marks will not be applicable.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police, police.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Select the recruitment link available on the home page.

Click on Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link as a new page opens

Input the login details and submit

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Verify the admit card and download it

Take a print out of the admit card for further need.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 10,000 constable posts in the organisation. The registration window opened on April 9 and closed on May 17. For further details, candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Police.