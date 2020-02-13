RSMSSB JE Recruitment Notification Released For 1,052 Posts. Details Here

RSMSSB JE recruitment notification has been released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board or RSMSSB, has released a short recruitment notification for employing Junior Engineers in various trades. The RSMSSB JE recruitment notification has been released on the official portal of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board has announced vacancies for 1,052 posts.

The initial short notice had mentioned a vacancy of 1,054 posts, however, according to a latest notice, the RSMSSB JE recruitment will be done for 1,052 posts.

The registration process for these posts will be held from March 4, 2020 to April 2, 2020.

The detailed notification will be available on the Board's portal soon.

The Board will also release the examination pattern and syllabus for the recruitment on the official website.

The notification also carries separate vacancies for both Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) and non-TSP areas.

The recruitment will be done for both diploma and degree holders, and vacancies for both the groups have been announced separately.

RSMSSB JE recruitment will be done in various departments in Rajasthan like PWD, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department, and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Important dates

Notification on: February 13, 2020

Application process begins on: March 4, 2020

Application process ends on: April 2, 2020

Read more:

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Process For 4,421 Posts Begins. Details Here

Rajasthan Board Cancels Librarian Recruitment Exam After Paper Leak

RSMSSB Releases Exam Dates For Various Recruitment

Click here for more Jobs News