RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Process For 4,421 Posts Begins. Details Here

RSMSSB Patwari recruitment registration process will be held at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB recruitment 2020: RSMSSB or Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, has kicked off the online application process for more than 4,400 Patwari vacancies. According to reports, the online registration process for the RSMSSB Patwari recruitment has begun today and it will go on till February 19, 2020. The registration process for 4,421 posts will be held at sso.rajasthan.gov.in, the Single Sign On or SSC platform created by the Government of Rajasthan to provide Government-to-Government and Government-to-public services to its citizens.

A detailed notification regarding RSMSSB Patwari recruitment can be found at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the Board.

Out of the total 4,421 vacancies 3,815 vacancies are for the non-Tribal Sub Plan or TSP areas and 606 for the TSP areas.

RSMSSB Patwari recruitment 2020: How to apply

Before applying for the RSMSSB Patwari recruitment, interested candidates needs to register on the SSO portal to create their SSO ID and password.

After logging in with the registration details, candidates need to go to ongoing recruitment session of the SSO portal and click on the 'Apply now' option given there.

After completing the entry of the RSMSSB Patwari recruitment application, the candidates need to proceed to the next state to pay their application fees.

The RSMSSB Patwari admit card will be released on the official portal of the Board. The candidates will not be intimated regarding their admit card though post.

Recently, the RSMSSB board cancelled its statewide exam held for recruiting librarians due to a paper leak.

The paper of the exam and answer key were leaked on WhatsApp two hours prior to the exam, said BL Jatawat, chairman of RSMSSB.

Police had arrested six persons in connection with the matter, he added.

Nearly 55,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the recruitment on 700 posts.

