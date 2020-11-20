Rajasthan JE Exam Next Week; 'Candidates Without Mask Won't Be Allowed,' Says Board

RSMSSB JE exam admit card will be released today.

The Rajasthan Junior Engineer Combined Recruitment Exam will be held on November 29 and December 6. Admit cards for the exam scheduled on November 29 will be released today and those for the other exam will be released on November 27.

The exam will be conducted by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB).

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Board.

The Board has asked candidates to reach the exam centre 1.5 hours before the scheduled time of the exam.

In view of the COVID-19, candidates have been asked to maintain distance from each other at the exam centre. They have been asked to wear mask. Candidates not wearing masks will not be allowed to appear for the exam, the Board has said.

After the exam, the Board will upload the question paper and answer key on its website. It has asked candidates to challenge it within 72 hours. For each objection, candidates have to pay Rs 100.

