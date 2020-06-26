Rajasthan RSMSSB Releases Recruitment Schedule

RSMSSB recruitment 2020: There will be no exams in November.

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the recruitment schedule for this year. The Board, formerly known as the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, will hold the first exam in September. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has tweeted the recruitment schedule. The Board will conduct exams for 14 various posts from September 2020 till March 2021.

प्रदेश के लाखों युवाओं के लिए अच्छी खबर , राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ने विभिन्न 14 भर्तियों का कैलेंडर जारी कर दिया है। सभी को बहुत बहुत बधाई। pic.twitter.com/sCDvOv3S7X — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 26, 2020

The first exam will be held for Librarian Grade III post. The exam will be held on September 19.

In October, it will conduct exams for Pharmacist, Agriculture Supervisor and Junior Instructor posts.

There will be no exams in November.

From December 2020 till January 2021, the Board will hold exams for Junior Engineer post. The exams will be held on December 6, 26 and 27, January 9, 10, 16 and 17. Application process for the Junior engineer recruitment is open now. A total of 1,098 vacancies will be filled through this exam this year.

For the post of Patwari, the exam will be held on February 28, 2021.

Stenographer exam will be held on March 21, 2021.

Details of the jobs, including the eligibility criteria, application deadline, exam time, admit card and other details will be notified by the Board in due course of time.

The Board has recently notified 2,177 vacancies in Assistant Radiographer and Lab Technician posts.

RSMSSB will notify the details on the official website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.

