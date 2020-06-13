RSMSSB Announces Over 2000 Vacancies For Lab Technician, Assistant Radiographer

RSMSSB has announced over 2000 vacancies for Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer vacancies. Given the coronavirus pandemic, the Board will open application window only for 15 days, from June 18 to July 2, 2020. Candidates, who apply for this recruitment, will be allowed to make corrections in their application form within seven days of the last date of application after making a payment of Rs. 300.

RSMSSB has announced 1119 vacancies for Lab Technician, and 1058 vacancies for Assistant Radiographer.

For the post of lab technician, the applicant should have passed Senior Secondary exam in Science stream with Biology or Mathematics or its equivalent with diploma in Medical lab Technician from a recognized institute.

For the post of Assistant Radiographer, the applicant should have passed Senior Secondary exam in Science stream with Biology or Mathematics or its equivalent with Radiography course passed from a recognized institute.

The applicant must also be registered in Rajasthan Para Medical Council and should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and should have knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

The applicant must be between 18 years and 40 years of age. Candidates can check the official recruitment advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.

The selection will be done on the basis of minimum qualification exam or minimum professional qualification exam. The eligibility qualification will have 70% weightage and work experience will bear 30% weightage.

