RSMSSB Releases Exam Dates For Various Recruitment

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam dates for the recruitment being held for various posts including Handloom Inspector, Salt Inspector, Librarian and Junior Instructors. According to an official notification released by the RSMSSB, the recruitment examinations will be held in December. Handloom Inspector and Salt Inspector exams will be held on December 22 while the Librarian Grade 3 exam will be held on December 29. The RSMSSB exam date notification was released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB exam dates 2019

Handloom Inspector: December 22

Salt Inspector: December 22

Junior Instructor (Mechanic Diesel Engine): December 23

Junior Instructor (Electronics Mechanic): December 23

Junior Instructor (Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner): December 24

Junior Instructor (Wiremen): December 24

Librarian Grade 3: December 29

The Board has asked candidates to not to believe rumours being spread through the social media. It asked the candidates to follow the official website of the RSMSSB (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in) for the latest updates regarding the exam and the RSMSSB admit card for the recruitment being held by the Board.

The Board also said the updates regarding the RSMSSB admit card will be released on the official website.

