Patwari Recruitment Registration Deadline Extended

A detailed notification regarding RSMSSB Patwari recruitment can be found at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), has extended the registration deadline for the Patwari recruitment. According to a latest notification released by the Board, the Patwari recruitment application forms will now be accepted till February 26, 2020. The RSMSSB, one of the state level recruitment agency engaged in the hiring process for government jobs, had released a notification earlier for more than 4,400 Patwari vacancies. The application process can be undertaken at sso.rajasthan.gov.in, the Single Sign On or SSC platform created by the Government of Rajasthan to provide Government-to-Government and Government-to-public services to its citizens.

The Board had released a notification of 4,421 posts for Patwari recruitment. Out of the total 4,421 vacancies 3,815 vacancies are for the non-Tribal Sub Plan or TSP areas and 606 for the TSP areas.

A detailed notification regarding RSMSSB Patwari recruitment can be found at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the Board.

RSMSSB Patwari recruitment 2020: How to apply

Before applying for the RSMSSB Patwari recruitment, interested candidates needs to register on the SSO portal to create their SSO ID and password.

After logging in with the registration details, candidates need to go to ongoing recruitment session of the SSO portal and click on the 'Apply now' option given there.

After completing the entry of the RSMSSB Patwari recruitment application, the candidates need to proceed to the next state to pay their application fees.

Recently, the RSMSSB released a short recruitment notification for employing Junior Engineers (JE) in various trades. The RSMSSB JE recruitment notification was released on the official portal of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board has announced vacancies for 1,052 posts in this JE recruitment. The initial short notice had mentioned a vacancy of 1,054 posts, however, according to a latest notice, the RSMSSB JE recruitment will be done for 1,052 posts. The registration process for these posts will be held from March 4, 2020 to April 2, 2020.

Click here for more Jobs News