RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021: Hall Tickets Expected Today; Details Here

Patwari Admit Card: The hall ticket for the examination will be released on October 14, reports said.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is expected to release the RSMSSB Rajasthan patwari admit card for the examinations scheduled to be held in the last third of month of October. The patwari admit card will be released online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who have registered for the Rajasthan patwari exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Board.

The patwari recruitment exam will be held following the COVID-19 protocols. In view of the COVID-19, candidates have been asked to maintain distance from each other at the exam centre. They have been asked to wear mask.

After the exam, the Board will upload the question paper and answer key on its website.

According to reports, the Rajasthan patwari exam is scheduled to be held on October 23 and 24 in various centers across the state and the admit card is expected to be released online on October 14, according to reports.

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2021: How To Download?

Follow the steps given here to download your Rajasthan patwari admit card 2021:

Step one: Go to official RSMSSB website: http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step two: Click on the 'Admit Card' tab.

Step three: Click on the link provided for Rajasthan patwari admit Card 2021.

Step four: Select the exam from the drop down menu, then enter your application number, date of birth and security code and submit.

