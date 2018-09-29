RSMSSB Releases Informatics Assistant Typing Test Admit Card, Download Now

RSMSSB Admit Card For Informatics Assistant: Know How To Download

RSMSSB has released admit card for the typing test of Informatics Assistant post. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) also known as the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the Informatics Assistant admit card on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who had registered for the Informatics Assistant exam can now download the admit card at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB admit card can be downloaded using application number, date of birth and the security code given in the website. The recruitment process is being held for selecting candidates against 1302 Informatics Assistant post.

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of written exam and typing test. The written exam comprised of questions to assess the knowledge, technical expertise of the candidate. The exam carried a total of 100 marks and candidates will be allowed 3 hours to take the exam. The English/ Hindi typing test will be of 15 minutes each. Only those candidates will be allowed to take the typing test, who qualify the written exam.

RSMSSB will begin online registration process for NTT Teachers today (September 29). Candidates with senior secondary or equivalent degree are eligible to apply for it. Read: RSMSSB Advertises Recruitment For 1310 NTT Teachers

Written exam for Live Stock Assistant (LSA) recruitment will be held on October 14. For Physical Training Instructor RSMSSB had released the admit cards on September 24.

