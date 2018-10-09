RSMSSB LSA Admit Card 2018 To Be Released On This Date

RSMSSB LSA admit cards will be released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB or Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has released the admit card date for the recruitment exam for the vacant posts of Live Stock Assistant (LSA). According to an announcement made on the official website of RSMSSB, the Live Stock Assistant exam will be held on October 21 and the admit cards will be released on October 15, 2018. According to an official statement, the LSA exam was scheduled to be held on October 14, 2018. The LSA admit cards will be released on the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB had in March this year notified the recruitment for LSA for more than 2000 posts.

According to the Board notification released today, the LSA recruitment exam will be held from morning 11 am to afternoon 1 pm.

While 2077 posts are vacant for LSA posts, RSMSSB then released another notification for recruitment for Tax assistant recruitment, for which a total of 162 vacancies were made available. The online application process for both TA and LSA began in April 2018.

Detailed advertisement for both LSA and TA is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

10+2 pass candidates with physics, chemistry and biology or horticulture (agriculture), animal husbandry and biology from the Board of secondary education Rajasthan and having one or two years of training of livestock assistant were allowed to apply for Live Stock Assistant post.

Graduates in Computer Science were allowed to apply for Tax Assistant post.

Candidates are suggested to visit the official website of the Board for further details on the exam and admit card. The exam syllabus and other details are also available on the official notification.

