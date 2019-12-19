Rajasthan Police Begins Application For 5,000 Constable Vacancies

Rajasthan police has begun the application process for recruitment of constables

Rajasthan Police has commenced the application process for recruitment of 5,000 General Constable, and Constable Driver vacancies. The application form can be filled online on the Department's official website or at any of the Common Service Centres (CSC) operated by RISL. The application process will be over in 30 days.

The applicant must have passed class 10 exam from a recognized board for the vacancies available with District Police unit. In case of the vacancies available with R.A.C./MBC Battalion, the applicant must have passed class 8 examination from a recognized school.

The candidate must also possess driving license (LMV/HMV) issued at least a year prior to the date of the advertisement. The candidate must also have working knowledge of Hindi language written in Devnagri script and should be aware of the culture and traditions of Rajasthan. Candidates are advised to refer to the recruitment advertisement for details on eligibility and age limit.

Eligible applicants can apply for the recruitment either through the SSO portal or can apply through one of the CSCs by payment of an extra Rs. 30 (excluding GST) as processing fee.

The application fee is Rs. 400 for General categories, EWS, OBC, and MBC categories. The application fee is Rs. 350 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Sahariya applicants from Rajasthan. The application fee is also Rs. 350 for all such General, EWS, OBC, and MBC candidates whose annual family income is less than 2.5 lakh.

The selection process comprises a written exam, physical efficiency test or efficiency test. Date for the written test which carries 75% weightage, will be announced later.

