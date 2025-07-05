Forged Papers, Pics With Top Officers: Jaipur's Fake Cop's World Unravels

A woman has been arrested after masquerading for nearly two years as a police sub-inspector inside the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA), attending training sessions, wearing official uniforms, and even posing for photographs with senior police officials.

The accused, identified as Mona Bugalia, alias Mooli, was arrested earlier this week from Rajasthan's Sikar district. She had been on the run since 2023, when a complaint was first lodged against her in Jaipur,

According to the police, Bugalia had successfully entered the state's premier police training institution without ever passing the sub-inspector recruitment examination.

Following her arrest, police searched a rented room associated with Bugalia and recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash, three separate police uniforms, and examination papers from the Rajasthan Police Academy. Forged documents that had been used to support her false identity and background have also been recovered.

According to the police, Bugalia is from Nimba Ke Bas, a village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. Her father is a truck driver. Official records confirm she never passed the Rajasthan sub-inspector recruitment exam. After failing to qualify in 2021, she created false documents under the name "Mooli Devi" and circulated a message on social media claiming that she had been selected as a sub-inspector.

Subsequently, she joined a WhatsApp group meant exclusively for sub-inspector recruits and presented herself at the Rajasthan Police Academy under the guise of a candidate from an earlier batch, one enrolled through the sports quota.

For nearly two years, Bugalia was seen regularly at RPA's parade grounds in full uniform. She participated in outdoor drills, posed for photographs with ranking officers, and posted motivational content and reels on social media, all while passing herself off as a serving officer.

In one such instance, she delivered career awareness speeches from a public stage wearing full police uniform. Images show her standing next to senior police officials, including IPS officers while offering motivational advice to young aspirants.

Despite the high-security nature of the police academy, Bugalia allegedly managed to access restricted outdoor training zones.

Bugalia's deception began unravelling when certain trainee sub-inspectors raised doubts about her identity. Senior officers were informed, and an internal inquiry was initiated. During questioning, Bugalia admitted she had assumed the fake identity. She confessed that she had not only wanted to impress her family, which includes four sisters, but also sought to exploit the powers associated with the police.

The incident has provoked a reaction from Vijay Kumbhar, a social activist, who called it a symptom of "systemic rot."

"Mona Bugalia failed the cop exam in 2021. So she changed her name, forged documents, and got into the Jaipur Police Academy as 'Mooli Devi.' For two years, she trained, made reels with IPS officers, played tennis with ADGs, and extorted people. Nobody noticed she wasn't even real. Now arrested. No background check. No verification. Nothing," Mr Kumbhar said in a social media post. "You verify the whole world, but not your own recruits? This isn't just a lapse. It's institutional rot."

Further investigation is underway, police said.