NTPC Engineering Executive Trainee Job: Registration Portal Closes Next Week

Recruitment to Engineering Executive Trainee post at the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) will be on the basis of GATE 2019 scores. The application window will close on January 31. A total of 182 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment in electrical, mechanical, electronics, instrumentation and mining. Candidates with full time Bachelor's degree in engineering or technology/ AMIE with not less than 65% marks are eligible to apply. The upper age limit of applicants is 27 years as on the last date of application process.

NTPC will also assess the candidates through other selection processes like online behavioural/ aptitude test. There will also be group discussion and interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on 85% weightage of GATE 2019 marks and 5% weightage of group discussion marks and 10% weightage of interview marks.

"The selected candidates shall undergo one-year training at various places. The region of posting will be allotted upon joining and the final place of posting within the allotted region will be decided after completion of training. Candidates can be placed, across the country. in any of the functions at projects/ stations or offices including subsidiary companies of NTPC," reads the job notice.

