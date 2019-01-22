AP Police Constable Written Exam Result Declared

AP Police Results 2019 Declared For Constable Exam: Know How To Download

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the results of the exam held for the police constable post on January 6 and 8. Candidates who took the exam can now check their results online at the official website slprb.ap.gov.in using details of their hall ticket, registration number and date of birth. The Board has also released the final answer keys of the written exam. The preliminary answer key was released in January first week and objection portal was active till January 10.

AP Police Constable Exam Result

AP Police Constable Result: Know How To Download

Go to the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter the hall ticket number/ registration number

Enter the date of birth

Submit the details

Download the AP Police Constable Result

The exam was held for SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (AR) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Warders (Men), Warders (Women) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department and Firemen in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department.

The exam was held at 28 locations at 704 centres. A total of 3,46,284 candidates took the exam out of 3,92,785 candidates who had registered for the exam. The written test comprised questions from English, Arithmetic, General Science, History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy, Current events of national and international importance Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability.

