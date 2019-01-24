KVS Result 2019: PGT, TGT Results, Interview Schedule Announced; Check Here

KVS Result 2019: PGT, TGT Results , Interview Schedule Announced @ Kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Here

KVS result 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the written examinations results for the PGT and TGT recruitment held in December last year. With this KVS results published today, the Sangathan will be conducting interviews next month for the post of PGTs and TGT to be filled through direct recruitment. The list of the candidates who have been shortlisted for interview as per cut-off marks fixed by KVS in the written examination held on December 22, 2018 and December 23, 2018 has been published on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in along with the interview schedule and cut-off details.

KVS Result: List of candidates selected for interview

Click on the link given here to check the list of candidates selected for interview process as part of direct recruitment in KVS based on their KVS PGT and TGT written exam results:

List of List of candidates selected for interview

KVS Result: Interview schedule

Check here to see KVS PGT and TGT interview schedule:

KVS Result: Cut-off details

Check here to see KVS PGT and TGT cut-off:

According to the KVS result notification, the address of the venue of interview will be provided in the letter of interview.

The shortlisted candidates may download their letter of interview and other relevant documents i.e. Bio-Data, NOC/Service/Vigilance Certificate (NOC/Service/Vigilance Certificate in the case of Government servant only) and OBC certificate etc. from KVS website i.e. www.kvsangathan.nic.in under Employment Notice/Interview Notice, said the KVS PGT results notification.

"The weblink for downloading the interview letter will be available on KVS website very soon. Request for change of interview venue will not be entertained," said KVS TGT results notification.

