KVS Result 2018: Answer Key Challenge Over, PGT, TGT Exam Results Soon

KVS result: Kendriya Vidyalaya PGT, TGT results soon @ kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya PGT, TGT and other related recruitment exam results will be announced soon on the official website the organisation, kvsangathan.nic.in. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS has recently completed the answer key challenge for the recruitment exam held for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, TGT and PRT in KVs across country. The KVS answer key for these recruitment exams were released on the official website of the Sangathan last week. NDTV contacted the KVS headquarters to confirm the results releasing dates, which did not elicit any response. Major recruitment agencies release the results after the answer key challenge is over.

Display the OMR sheets and answer keys in respect of were the candidates who appeared for recruitment examination for the post of PGTs, TGTs, TGT and PRT conducted on December 22, 2018 and December 23, 2018 was provided on kvsangathan.nic.in.

The candidates were given chance to download the OMR sheet and answer key from the KVS website from January 11, 2019 to January 14, 2019 till 5.00 p.m.

The organisation also provided chance to candidates who were willing to challenge any answer key given on the official website by submitting their challenges online on the prescribed format by clicking the link available on KVS website from January 11, 2019 to January 14, 2019 till 5.00 P.M.

KVS Result 2018: How to check

The candidates may follow these steps to check KVS result after it has been released:

Step One : Go to the official website of KVS, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the result link provided on the homepage's "Announcements" section

Step Three : On next page, enter your registration number, password and the captcha given there.

Step Four : Submit the details and check your KVS result from next page.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit KVS website regularly.

Click here for more Jobs News