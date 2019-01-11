KVS PGT, TGT Answer Key Released @ Kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Now

KVS answer key for teacher recruitment exams released on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS has today released the answer key for the recruitment exam held for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, TGT and PRT in KVs across country. KVS answer key for these recruitment exams has been released on the official website of the Sangathan. Display the OMR sheets and answer keys in respect of the candidates who appeared for recruitment examination for the post of PGTs, TGTs, TGT and PRT conducted on December 22, 2018 and December 23, 2018 is available on kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can download the OMR sheet and Answer Key from the KVS website from January 11, 2019 to January 14, 2019 till 5.00 p.m.

Candidates willing to challenge any answer given in the KVS Answer Key may do so by submitting their challenges online on the prescribed format by clicking the link available on KVS website from January 11, 2019 to January 14, 2019 till 5.00 P.M.

No other mode of submitting challenges regarding KVS answer key will be entertained, said KVS in a statement.

"Challenges received online shall be examined based on merit and the decision of KVS in the matter shall be final and binding," the statement said.

"For further information, candidates are advised to visit KVS website regularly," it added.

KVS answer key 2018: How to check

Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link "Download the OMR Sheet & Answer Key for the Post of PGT, TGT, TGT (Misc.) & PRT in KVS against Advt. No. - 14. (11-01-2019)" given on the home page's announcement section.

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration number, password and the captcha given there.

Step 4: Submit the details and download your KVS answer key from there.

Click here for more Jobs News

