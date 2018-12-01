KV Admit Card 2018 For PGT, TGT Released @ Kvsangathan.nic.in, Download Now

KV Admit Card 2018: PGT, TGT Exam Hall Tickets @ Kvsangathan.nic.in, Download Now

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS, New Delhi, the organisation which caters to the school education of the Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel, has released the KV admit card for the recruitment exam scheduled for this month for various teacher and related posts in the organisation. The KVS has now released admit card for for the posts of Primary Teacher, TGT (P&HE,AE,WE), PRT (Music), PGT, TGT and Librarian and the same be downloaded from the KVS website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The KV PGT, TGT and other recruitment exams will be held on December 22 and December 23 in various centres across the country.

KV Admit Card 2018: How to download

KV Recruitment 2018: Exam schedule

Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Download E-admit card for written test for the post of Primary Teacher, TGT(P&HE,AE,WE), PRT(Music), PGT, TGT, Librarian in KVS - 2018.(30-11-2018)" link given on the announcement section of the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration number, password and the captcha given there.

Step 4: Submit the details and download your admit from there.

Candidates are required to download separate KV admit cards for each date, take its printout and appear in the examination as per reporting date and time mentioned on Admit Card.

The examinations will be held in different sessions on December 22 and December 23, 2018.

The candidates must note that there are separate admit cards for both the days.

Candidate must download them separately as per post applied. Any issue relating to KV admit card in respect of these recruitment examinations, communication may be sent on email at rps313kvshq@gmail.com or telephone number 011 26565671 up to December 10, 2018.

"It may be noted that no requests for change of centre shall be entertained," said a KVS notification.

Click here for more Jobs News