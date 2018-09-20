KV Recruitment 2018 Registration Process Ends Soon For 8,339 Vacancies, Check Details Here

The registration process for various vacancies in KVs will end soon.

The registration process for various vacancies in KVs will end soon. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS, the official agency which governs the admission and recruitment processes on Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, had earlier announced 8,339 vacancies of Principals, Vice Principals and teachers. KVS had announced the vacancies on August 14, 2018. The application process for various posts including teachers and librarians is being done online at the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The last date was earlier fixed on September 13, however, it was later postponed to September 23.

The recruitment is being done to posts like Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT, Librarian and Vice-Principal.

KV Teacher Recruitment Begins For 8339 Posts: List Of Documents To Apply

It is mandatory for the aspirants for the posts of Primary teachers and Trained graduate teachers to have qualified in CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test. However, KVS had allowed the fresh CTET-2018 aspirants also for participating in the recruitment process and extended the last date of application for ten more days i.e., from 13th September to 23rd September.

"This move has seen manifold increase in the number of applicants for these posts. Last three days are left for aspiring candidates to register their candidature through online application," KVS said in a statement.

KVS Recruitment 2018 Begins; Apply For Teacher Posts At Kendriya Vidyalayas

More details on KV recruitment process 2018 can be found at the official website of the Sangathan.

Click here for more Jobs News

