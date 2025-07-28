Pune Engineer, 23, Leaves Office Meeting Midway, Dies By Suicide: Cops

Leaving a meeting midway, an engineer in Pune jumped out of his office building and died by suicide, said the police.

The man, identified as Piyush Ashok Kawade, had been working at Atlas Copco (India) Pvt in Pune's Hinjewadi IT hub since July last.

"At around 9:30 am today, he died by suicide by jumping from the roof of the company," said the police

The 23-year-old left a note for his family, said the police.

Asked if there was work pressure on the young man, Sunil Kurade, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pune Police, said: "At first glance, I haven't seen anything like that yet. The investigation is ongoing, but still what he has written in the suicide note will be thoroughly investigated. Relatives, etc. are coming."

A case of accidental death has been registered.