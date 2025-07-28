Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Pune Engineer, 23, Leaves Office Meeting Midway, Dies By Suicide: Cops

The man, identified as Piyush Ashok Kawade, had been working at Atlas Copco (India) Pvt in Pune's Hinjewadi IT hub since July last.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Pune Engineer, 23, Leaves Office Meeting Midway, Dies By Suicide: Cops
Piyush Ashok Kawade (File photo)
  • An engineer in Pune left a meeting midway and jumped out of his office building and died by suicide, said cops
  • Piyush Ashok Kawade, 23, had been working at Atlas Copco (India) Pvt in Pune's Hinjewadi IT hub
  • He left a note for his family, said the police
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Leaving a meeting midway, an engineer in Pune jumped out of his office building and died by suicide, said the police.

The man, identified as Piyush Ashok Kawade, had been working at Atlas Copco (India) Pvt in Pune's Hinjewadi IT hub since July last. 

"At around 9:30 am today, he died by suicide by jumping from the roof of the company," said the police

The 23-year-old left a note for his family, said the police. 

Asked if there was work pressure on the young man, Sunil Kurade, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pune Police, said: "At first glance, I haven't seen anything like that yet. The investigation is ongoing, but still what he has written in the suicide note will be thoroughly investigated. Relatives, etc. are coming."

A case of accidental death has been registered.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Suicide, Pune, Pune Police
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com