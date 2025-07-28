Video: Thar Collides With Scooter, Driver Then Reverses SUV To Hit Rider In Jammu

A speeding Mahindra Thar was trying to overtake an SUV on a single-lane road. Meanwhile, a man on a scooty, who was riding on his side of the road, was approaching the car. But then, the Thar steers on the wrong side and collides with the scooty. The rider fell from the vehicle, while the car sped away, but it wasn't over for him.

The man fell along with the two-wheeler, but he managed to get up, a video from Jammu's Green Belt Park area showed. He looked toward the Thar, and just three seconds after the accident, the driver reversed the car and intentionally hit the man. This time, the man fell on his back and suffered serious injuries.

He gets down from his car, walks toward the man who is lying on the road, points his finger at him and instead of helping him, he drives away. The incident took place yesterday around 2:18 pm in Jammu.

As the driver fled from the spot, passersby stopped their vehicles and helped him and took him to a government hospital in Jammu. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the penal code.

The police said the victim is currently unconscious and undergoing treatment at GMC Jammu. The cops have seized the Jammu and Kashmir-registered Thar, and the owner of the car has been detained, and a hunt is underway to trace and arrest the driver, who is on the run.