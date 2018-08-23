KVS Teacher Recruitment Begins Tomorrow: List Of Documents To Apply

KVS Teacher Recruitment 2018: List Of Documents To Apply

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will begin online registration process for teacher recruitment, tomorrow (August 24, 2018). 1190 KVs function in the country including 3 abroad, 5 zonal institutes of Education and Training and 25 regional offices. The recruitment will also begin for Principals, Vice-Principals and Librarian posts. Candidates will be selected through written test which will be conducted in offline mode. The last date to apply is September 13, 2018 at the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click here for vacancy details

KV Teacher Recruitment 2018: Know How To Apply Online

Candidates must have a valid email ID and mobile number. KVS will inform candidates about exam admit card through SMS and email.

Candidates should be very particular while filling the application form. The details should match with the spelling as in class 10 certificate.

Candidates shall have to keep scanned copies of photograph and signature beforehand as per the dimensions and size prescribed.

Examination fee should also be paid online. While candidates applying for PGT, TGT, Librarian and PRT shall have to pay Rs 1000, it is Rs 1500 for other posts.

Candidates should save the login ID and password of the application submission portal.

After submitting the application form, candidates should take its printout and preserve it till the recruitment process till the completion of the recruitment process.

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post, can do so by depositing fees separately for each of the posts.

Click here to apply online for KV Teacher recruitment

Click here for more Jobs News