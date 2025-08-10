Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025: 750 Vacancies Announced, Check Application Process, Important Dates

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank has invited applications for the post of 750 Apprentices across India. Interested candidates can apply for the post starting today, August 10, 2025 on the official website of the bank, iob.in.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025: How To Apply For Apprentice?

Visit the official website of the bank, iob.in.

On the homepage, click on "Apply Online" besides the Engagement of Apprentices link.

A new link will open.

Under the "Career Opportunities" section, click on "Apprentice Opportunities" and click on "Indian Overseas Bank".

Then, click on the notification dated August 8, 2025.

Click on "Click Here To Apply".

Enter your personal details, details regarding your writing, speaking and reading of local language, academic details and more.

Click on submit and pay the fees to successfully register for the post.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025: Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

The last date to apply for the post of Apprentices and to pay fees is August 20, 2025. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 24,2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a citizen of India and have completed a degree from any recognized university.

The candidate coming under the General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category must be of minimum 20 years of age and should not be older than 28 years. Relaxation is given to candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBd).

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the online written objective examination and local language test. The online examination will comprise of General Awareness, General English, Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude and Computer or Subject Knowledge. Each subject will carry 25 questions- with each question weighing 1 mark.