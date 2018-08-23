RBI Announces Re-Exam Date For Kerala Candidates

RBI Re-Exam Date: Kerala Candidates Who Missed Exam To Get Another Chance

Applicants from Kerala who could not appear for the RBI's Grade B officers exam on August 16 due to floods in the state will be able to take it on September 2. "The RBI Services Board will conduct the Phase -I / Paper-1 of examination for recruitment of Grade B officers on September 2, 2018, at various centres in Kerala for the benefit of aspirants who could not appear for it on August 16, 2018," RBI said in a notification issued today.

Those who have already appeared for the August 16 exam will however not be allowed to take it again, RBI said. RBI will issue fresh admit cards for the candidates who are to appear for September 2 exam. The admit cards can be downloaded from its website on or after August 28.

Likewise, the Phase-II /Paper - II & III exam for this recruitment, which were scheduled for September 6-7, will now be held on September 15-16.

Results of all the candidates including those who appeared for Paper I on August 16 will be announced shortly after the completion of the examination being held in Kerala.