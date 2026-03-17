The Tide Of Dissent In CPI(M) That May Hurt Pinarayi Vijayan In Kerala Polls

Since 1979, power in Kerala has alternated mainly between two major coalitions - the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) - making polls predictable. However, this trend was disrupted in the 2021 state elections when the LDF returned to power for a second consecutive term, breaking the four-decade trend of electoral alternation.

Kerala, which was recently rechristened as Keralam, will vote in a single phase on April 9. The votes for the 140-member assembly will be counted on May 4.

With 80-year-old Pinarayi Vijayan looking to achieve a hat-trick of wins, a rare feat in the state politics, what is turning heads is not just the fight outside but what's happening within the CPI(M).

The flashpoint is Kannur, the heart of Kerala politics.

District secretary TK Govindan, a key organisational figure in the party's strongest bastion, has openly broken ranks on candidate selection.

He has criticised the decision to field PK Shyamala, wife of state secretary MV Govindan, and is set to contest against her as a rebel.

This is not routine dissent.

In a cadre party like the CPI(M), district leadership in Kannur has traditionally moved in sync with the state leadership.

It's from this district that chief ministers have risen for the Communist Party and therefore open disagreement, followed by a rebel contest, is almost unheard of in the party's recent history. That is why this episode is seen as a major jolt.

The move comes close on the heels of another development in Kannur. A week ago, expelled party leader V Kunhikrishnan entered the contest as an independent in Payyannur.

Two leaders stepping out of the party line in the same district creates a strong perception of a system under threat in what is considered the CPI(M)'s organisational core.

This is not the only front where the party is facing strain.

In Alappuzha, attention has shifted to veteran leader G Sudhakaran.

A former minister with more than six decades in the party, Sudhakaran is one of the oldest and most recognisable faces of the CPI(M) in Kerala politics. His decision to plan an independent contest from Ambalapuzha marks a sharp departure from the party path he has followed for decades. When a leader of that seniority chooses to step outside the party structure, it certainly creates a fissure in perception of a party.

From Alappuzha, the focus moves to Thrissur. In Nattika, sitting MLA CC Mukundan, who represents the CPI, an ally in the LDF, has joined the BJP.

A sitting MLA switching sides provides the opposition with perfect ammunition to claim that the Communist Party's 'unified front' is actually a mirage. It hits not just the CPI but the alliance as a whole, especially in a constituency where coordination among partners is crucial.

In Idukki, former MLA S Rajendran has also moved to the BJP. His shift adds to the pattern. Rajendran was one of the few CPI(M) leaders with a visible base among tribal communities in the high ranges.

In Palakkad, the party has taken strong action against former MLA PK Sasi. The CPI(M) expelled Sasi after he attended a meeting of dissidents on March 5. This comes after he had already been demoted from the district committee to the branch level in an earlier disciplinary move.

Added to this, a month back former MLA Aisha Potty in Kollam joined the Congress, adding to the sense that discussions within the party are no longer confined to one district or one issue.

A district secretary has rebelled and is contesting.

A senior leader of over 60 years is planning an independent run. A sitting MLA from an ally has joined a rival party. A former MLA has been expelled after joining dissidents. Another has shifted sides. These are developments that have already unfolded and stand as a rude shock to the party that is seeking a third term.

What makes this moment striking is the contrast.

Internal friction, leaders breaking away, and public disagreements are usually linked to the Congress-led UDF in Kerala's political narrative. The CPI(M), in contrast, has built its identity as a disciplined cadre party that functions as one unit.

Now, that image is being tested.

The CPI(M) also follows a principle of limiting continuous electoral terms for leaders to ensure rotation. The idea is to prevent concentration of power. But when leaders step out or are replaced while others continue or return, it adds to the debate on how evenly this principle is applied.

As Kerala heads into elections, the CPI(M) still has its strong organisational network and cadre base. But what is unfolding now is a phase where multiple developments are surfacing at once, including a rare open challenge from within Kannur.

For a party that has always prided itself on unity, even a few visible cracks stand out. And this time, they are appearing in places where they are least expected.

