NISER National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) In June

NISER Admission 2019: NEST In June, Know How To Apply

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST), for admission to NISER Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), will be held on June 1. Online registration for the exam has begun. Admission to the 5 year integrated MSc programmes, at the autonomous institutions under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, will be through online or computer based test which will be objective type and will be of three and half hours. Applicants must have secured minimum 60% in class 12 annual board exam.

The exam is held for granting admission to five year Integrated MSc programme in basic sciences, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. For 2019-2024 academic session, 249 seats are open for admission out of which 202 are in NISER.

NEST will be held at 91 centres and candidates will be allowed to specify 5 centre options during online registration. Admit cards will be released on April 24.

Enrolled candidates will receive annual scholarship of Rs 60,000. Candidates will also receive Rs 20,000 per annum for summer internship.

Top performers at NISER and CEBs can directly appear for selection interview of BARC training school.

NEST result will be released on June 17.

