National Entrance Screening Test Result, Merit List Released, Download Here

NEST 2025 Result Out: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) has been declared today, July 10, 2025 jointly by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check and download the results on the official website, nestexam.in.

NEST 2025 Exam Result: How To Download Result ?

Visit the official NEST website, nestexam.in.

On the homepage, click on "Login".

Enter your application number/user id and password.

Click on "Login".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The merit list for admission to NISER, Bhubaneswar has been released on the official website and the University of Mumbai will soon release its own.

Candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks in Class 12 or its equivalent examination in 2023 or 2024 to be eligible for admission to NISER or University of Mumbai.

Those who clear the NEST exam will become eligible for the Integrated M.Sc. program of NISER/CEBS in 2025.