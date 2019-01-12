Karnataka CET Dates Announced

Karnataka CET 2019 in April; Registration Expected To Begin Next Month

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) on April 23 and 24 in two shifts. The Kannada language test, for Horanadu and Gadinadu candidates, will be held on April 25 at Bengaluru. Online registration for the exam is likely to begin in February. Last year the exam was held on April 18-19 and results were declared in June.

On January 10, Karnataka Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda Wednesday said his department was mulling holding online examinations for the Common Entrance Test (CET). "CET and other things that are there we want to do it online, make it paperless. We want to do it from next year... that's our decision," he said, adding that it was planned to introduce software, for which a meeting has been called on January 19 to take a decision. The minister said that the move was aimed at ending complaints about malpractices in the CET exams.

The CET is held for admission to the Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses-- Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op) and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses.

Click here for more Education News