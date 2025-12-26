KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: City Slip, Tier 1 Exam Schedule Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

KVS, NVS Recruitment Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Tier I examination schedule and city intimation slips for recruitment to teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

Registered candidates can download their city slips and check the detailed exam schedule by logging into the official CBSE examination portal.

The examinations will be conducted over two days. On January 10, the exams for Primary Teacher, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant posts will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the Multi-Tasking Staff exam will take place in the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

On January 11, the morning session (9:30 AM to 11:30 AM) will be conducted for the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, and Post Graduate Teacher.

The afternoon session (2:30 PM to 4:30 PM) will cover examinations for Trained Graduate Teacher and other miscellaneous teacher posts. This session will also include posts such as Librarian, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Junior Translator, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade I, and Stenographer Grade 2.

How To Download KVS, NVS City Slip 2025

Visit the official CBSE examination portal

Log in using your registration number (starting with 2598)

Enter your password and security pin, then submit

The city intimation slip will appear on the screen

CBSE has clarified that requests for changes in the examination city will not be accepted.

KVS and NVS recruitment 2025: Direct link to check and download the Tier 1 exam schedule and city slip

KVS, NVS Admit Card 2025 Release Date

The admit card, carrying complete details of the examination centre, will be released two days before the examination on the official portal.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of CBSE, KVS, and NVS for the latest recruitment updates.

KVS, NVS Recruitment Exam 2025: FAQs

When will the Tier I exam be held?

The examination will be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026.

How can candidates download the city slip?

Candidates must log in to the CBSE examination portal using their registration number (starting with 2598), password, and security pin.

Can the examination city be changed?

No. CBSE has stated that requests for a change in exam city will not be accepted.

When will the admit card be released?

The admit card will be available on the portal two days before the examination.