KVS Result: Interview Admit Card For PRT, Librarian Posts Released; Direct Link Here

KVS Result: Interview Admit Card For PRT, Librarian Posts Released @ Kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS has announced the results of PRT and Librarian recruitment exam and the interview admit card for the same has been released on the official website of the organisation. The KVS PRT and Librarian result and interview admit cardcan be accessed from the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The KVS, a premier Organisation in the field of education, is expected to release results of PGT, TGT and other related recruitment exams soon on the official website. The KVS, which controls the admission and recruitment processes of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country conducted the recruitment for PGT, TGT and PRT teachers in December last year.

To download the admit card for PRT and Librarian recruitment, candidates may click on the link "Download the Interview call letter for the post of Librarian and PRT Music in KVS against the Advertisement - 14.(17-01-2019)" given on the home page of the KVS website.

Meanwhile, the KVS has asked the applicants, who are shortlisted for interviews to be held soon for various teaching posts (PRT (Music), Librarian, PRT, TGT, PGT of various subjects), to remain alert and vigilant and not fall in the trap laid by the unscrupulous callers who are trying to get in touch with candidates and are demanding money by promising to facilitate them in KVS recruitment.

"It may be noted that the process of recruitment in KVS is carried out with utmost transparency, objectivity and fairness and that it leaves no scope for any manipulation of any kind. By this Public Notice the candidates who are short listed for interviews are therefore informed that they should remain alert and vigilant and not fall in the trap laid by the unscrupulous callers," the KVS said in a public notice.

"In case the unscrupulous elements contact the candidates then they ought to lodge a complaint with the Police Station forthwith and also intimate KVS at addl.com.admn@gmail.com/011 26963523. Despite this Public Notice, should any candidate fall a pray to the fraud that may be perpetrated by the unscrupulous elements, then, he/she shall be doing so at his/her peril and consequence and that KVS shall not be responsible for the same," the notice said.

