IBPS Declares RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam Result

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the main exam result of RRB Officer scale 1 post. The IBPS RRB result is available on the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Result

Candidates who have secured a minimum score in each test of the main exam will be shortlisted for interview.

"Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of online main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability," the IBPS has said in the exam notification.

"Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview," it has also mentioned.

The total marks for the interview is 100.

IBPS has released the exam schedule for 2021. The preliminary exam for selection of office assistants and officers in the regional rural banks (RRB) will be held from August 1. Candidates who qualify this exam will appear for the main exam. There will be a single exam for officers scale 2 and 3, which will be held on September 25. The main exam for office assistant and officer scale 1 post will be held on October 3 and September 25, respectively.

