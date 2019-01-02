IBPS Clerk Prelims Result: Here's What Candidates Should Know

IBPS Clerk Result: Important Points To Know

The searches for IBPS clerk prelims result is primarily based on the main exam date. IBPS has scheduled the main exam, the last phase of clerk recruitment, on January 20. The first phase of the clerk selection process, preliminary exam, was held on December 8, 9, 15 and 16. As per the IBPS norms, candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam. IBPS clerk result and other updates on the further selection process will be intimated to candidates at ibps.in.

IBPS, usually, releases admit cards 10-15 days before the scheduled date of exam. For the prelims exam on December 8, the admit cards were released on November 26.

IBPS will conduct the clerk main examination in computer-based mode, comprising four sections-- General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. The duration for the main examination will be 160 minutes. There will be a total of 190 questions carrying 200 marks.

There will be sectional timing. While for General/Financial Awareness and General English section, 35 minutes are allotted for each section, candidates will get 45 minutes for Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude section.

Candidates who qualify the main exam will be allotted, "...depending on the state/ UT wise vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2019-20 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS."

