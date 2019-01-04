GATE Admit Card Today At 4 pm: Important Points For Candidates

GATE 2019 Admit Card: Important Points To Know

"Candidates will be able to download GATE 2019 Admit Card from 4/1/2019 evening (around 4:00 pm)," reads the official update released this morning. IIT Madras will conduct the test for Graduate Aptitude in Engineering (GATE) from February 2 to February 10, in four days. Last year IIT Guwahati had conducted the exam. Close to 10 lakh candidates take the exam every year, which is a gateway to higher level engineering courses and PSU jobs. GATE 2019 result will be declared in March.

GATE Admit Card Link

GATE scores are also used for direct recruitment to Group A level posts in Central government. 'Some other Government of India Organizations have also expressed their interest to utilize GATE 2019 score for their recruitment purpose,' said an official statement. Candidates should check the national newspapers, employment news, rozgar samachar for details in this regard.

For the GATE exam, personal calculators, wristwatches, mobile phones and other electronic devices are not allowed. However there will be a virtual scientific calculator on the computer screen. For rough work, candidates will be provided with scribble pads.

The exam will be for 3 hour duration and will comprise 65 questions, each carrying 1 or 2 marks, totalling to 100 marks. For wrong answers in questions having multiple choices, there will be negative marking. However there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in numerical answer type questions.

On the exam day, candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall after 10 am in the forenoon session and after 3 pm in the afternoon session.

Since September, the formalities of this biggest engineering exam of the country are being conducted by the organising body in different phases. Candidates were given adequate time for online registration and subsequently for change in applicant detail, exam paper, personal data and Corrections request concerning Gender / Category / PwD Status / Dyslexia and other similar learning disabilities. Candidates were also given a chance to change the exam city in November.

