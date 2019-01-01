Forest Guard Recruitment In Bihar, CSBC Notifies 902 Vacancies

CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment, 902 Vacancies

For recruitment to Forest Guard post, Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released an official notification. A total of 902 vacancies will be filled by the Board under Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Bihar. Online registration has already begun online. Applicants must have cleared 10+2 and must be in the age group of 18-23 years. Upper age limit has been relaxed for candidates belonging to the reserved categories; such candidates are suggested to check the official notification for further information in this regard. Applicants should also fulfill the physical standards as set by the CSBC.

Apply Online (link will be active from 12 noon)

Candidates can apply on or before January 31 at the official link.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, physical efficiency test and medical examination.

The written exam will be OMR based and will be of 2 hours. The standard of the question paper will be of 10+2 level. Questions from Maths and general science will be of class 10 level.

Driver Constable Recruitment

Meanwhile, CSBC will conduct the driving efficiency test for the Constable (driver) post on January 5. The Board will fill up 1669 vacancies through this recruitment, in which driving efficiency test is the last stage selection process. Candidates who are unable to download their admit cards from the board's website, can collect duplicate admit cards from the CSBC office on January 3 and 4. On the day of the test, candidate must take the original copy of a valid photo identity proof and driving license. The driving license must have been issued for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV)/ Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) at least one year prior to the recruitment advertisement date (February 21, 2018).